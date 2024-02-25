Jurgen Klopp Post-match Press Conference – Carabao Cup Final

Jurgen Klopp described Liverpool’s Carabao Cup success as the most special trophy he’s won in his career.

Having won the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool, few would suggest a Carabao Cup success would be Klopp’s greatest with the Reds.

But with an injury list longer than some squad lists, Klopp believes Liverpool’s battling nature in their Carabao Cup win over Chelsea ranks it as the best in his glittering career.

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mirrorfootball?sub_confirmation=1

Follow Mirror Football on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball

Follow Mirror Football on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mirrorfootball/

Follow Mirror Football on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mirrorfootball/?hl=en

Read the latest on https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/

#football #soccer #sports #sport #jurgenklopp #klopp #liverpoolfc #liverpool #lfc #carabaocup #eflcup #leaguecup #pressconference