Jude Bellingham is the highest transfer value player in the world | Good Morning Transfers

Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham currently has the highest transfer value in football at more than £230m, according to research carried out by the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES).
The list estimates player values by considering performance, age and contracts, which explains why Kylian Mbappe (£91.3m) has plunged to No 27 in the chart – with his deal at Paris Saint-Germain set to expire this summer.
The Good Morning Transfers panel discussed the top 10 of the list and some of the surprising omissions including Kylian Mbappe.
