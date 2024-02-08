Jose Mourinho BACK to Chelsea? + Osimhen leads the WAY TOO EARLY summer rumors! | ESPN FC

On ESPN FC Live, join Dalen Cuff and Janusz Michallik to talk through the conundrum at Chelsea in regards to whether Mauricio Pochettino will be the Blues’ manager next season. Plus, the duo talk through potential managerial options for the club, with Jose Mourinho’s name once again popping Ito the fold. Additionally, the crew talk through some interesting transfer rumors for this summer, including: Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne to the Saudi Pro League, Rafael Leao to PSG and Victor Osimhen to Chelsea.

