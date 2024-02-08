Home TV Show Jose Mourinho BACK to Chelsea? + Osimhen leads the WAY TOO EARLY summer rumors! | ESPN FC

Jose Mourinho BACK to Chelsea? + Osimhen leads the WAY TOO EARLY summer rumors! | ESPN FC

Jose Mourinho BACK to Chelsea? + Osimhen leads the WAY TOO EARLY summer rumors! | ESPN FC
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Around The Block ft. Phil Foden 🚘 | De Bruyne influence, treble win & winning a trophy for England 👀

Cancel

On ESPN FC Live, join Dalen Cuff and Janusz Michallik to talk through the conundrum at Chelsea in regards to whether Mauricio Pochettino will be the Blues’ manager next season. Plus, the duo talk through potential managerial options for the club, with Jose Mourinho’s name once again popping Ito the fold. Additionally, the crew talk through some interesting transfer rumors for this summer, including: Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne to the Saudi Pro League, Rafael Leao to PSG and Victor Osimhen to Chelsea.
#ESPNFC #espnfc

Previous Video
“CELEBRATION POLICE IS FARCICAL” | Arsenal were criticised after over-celebrating Liverpool win

“CELEBRATION POLICE IS FARCICAL” | Arsenal were criticised after over-celebrating Liverpool win

Next Video
Around The Block ft. Phil Foden 🚘 | De Bruyne influence, treble win & winning a trophy for England 👀

Around The Block ft. Phil Foden 🚘 | De Bruyne influence, treble win & winning a trophy for England 👀

Related videos

Top