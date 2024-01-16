Jose Mourinho: AS Roma confirmed that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect.

Roma sacked Jose Mourinho on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. The club said in a statement that it made the decision “after careful consideration and analysis.”

Mourinho was appointed manager of Roma in 2021. He led the team to the Europa League final in 2022, but the club has struggled this season and is currently in ninth place in Serie A.

Mourinho was a controversial figure during his time at Roma. He was often critical of the club’s players and management, and he had a number of public feuds.

The club has not yet announced Mourinho’s replacement.

“We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,”said owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish José and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

Further updates on the new First Team coaching staff will follow imminently