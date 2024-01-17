Joe Cole Spills on Mourinho, Spurs Snub & Makes Chelsea Owner Plea | The Obi One Podcast Ep.9

Get ready for an exciting episode of The Obi One Podcast as we welcome a true football legend, Joe Cole, affectionately known as ‘Zizou’ by his ex-Chelsea teammate, John Obi Mikel.

In this captivating episode, Joe Cole takes us on a journey through his remarkable career and shares some incredible stories, including his deep-rooted love for Chelsea Football Club during his boyhood days, his hilarious encounters with José Mourinho, and the heartfelt reasons behind why he could never don the colors of Tottenham.

You won’t want to miss Joe Cole’s passionate plea to Chelsea’s owners and the amusing tales of him being Eden Hazard’s ‘agent’! 😂

It’s Ep.9 with Joe Cole! You don’t want to miss this!

#TheObiOnePodcast #JoeCole #Zizou #chelseafc #johnobimikel #premierleague #football #josemourinho #romanabramovich #westhamunited #manchesterunited #siralexferguson #championsleague

Timecodes:

00:00 – Intro

03:15 – Joe Cole’s Love Affair with Dubai

06:00 – First Impressions of John Obi Mikel

08:36 – Premier League Debut at Old Trafford

11:21 – Choosing West Ham over Manchester United

14:48 – From Chelsea Fan to wearing the Blue jersey

18:13 – Playing Under Claudio Ranieri

20:02 – Winning Over Jose Mourinho

25:19 – Jose’s Reaction to Joe Cole’s Tricks

27:57 – When Jose Went After John Obi Mikel

35:24 – Admiration for Conor Gallagher and Chelsea Owners’ Plea

36:56 – Joe Cole’s Take on New Chelsea and Pochettino

41:40 – Mikel and Joe Cole’s Advice to Reece James

44:11 – The Story Behind Joe Cole’s Ferrari

46:15 – Joe Cole’s Chelsea Exit and Liverpool Journey

55:00 – Agent Cole and Eden Hazard’s Brilliance

1:03:34 – Regrets from Joe Cole’s Club Career

1:07:08 – The Enigma of England’s Golden Generation