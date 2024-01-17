Joe Cole Spills on Mourinho, Spurs Snub & Makes Chelsea Owner Plea | The Obi One Podcast Ep.9

Get ready for an exciting episode of The Obi One Podcast as we welcome a true football legend, Joe Cole, affectionately known as ‘Zizou’ by his ex-Chelsea teammate, John Obi Mikel.
In this captivating episode, Joe Cole takes us on a journey through his remarkable career and shares some incredible stories, including his deep-rooted love for Chelsea Football Club during his boyhood days, his hilarious encounters with José Mourinho, and the heartfelt reasons behind why he could never don the colors of Tottenham.
You won’t want to miss Joe Cole’s passionate plea to Chelsea’s owners and the amusing tales of him being Eden Hazard’s ‘agent’! 😂
It’s Ep.9 with Joe Cole! You don’t want to miss this!
Timecodes:
00:00 – Intro
03:15 – Joe Cole’s Love Affair with Dubai
06:00 – First Impressions of John Obi Mikel
08:36 – Premier League Debut at Old Trafford
11:21 – Choosing West Ham over Manchester United
14:48 – From Chelsea Fan to wearing the Blue jersey
18:13 – Playing Under Claudio Ranieri
20:02 – Winning Over Jose Mourinho
25:19 – Jose’s Reaction to Joe Cole’s Tricks
27:57 – When Jose Went After John Obi Mikel
35:24 – Admiration for Conor Gallagher and Chelsea Owners’ Plea
36:56 – Joe Cole’s Take on New Chelsea and Pochettino
41:40 – Mikel and Joe Cole’s Advice to Reece James
44:11 – The Story Behind Joe Cole’s Ferrari
46:15 – Joe Cole’s Chelsea Exit and Liverpool Journey
55:00 – Agent Cole and Eden Hazard’s Brilliance
1:03:34 – Regrets from Joe Cole’s Club Career
1:07:08 – The Enigma of England’s Golden Generation