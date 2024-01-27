Jesse Marsch • Premier League Tactics, Liverpool 1 Leeds United 2 • Masterclass

Subscribe to the CV Academy… https://bit.ly/3DgUqAp

00:24 – Game context and line-up

01:46 – Pressing lines

02:54 – Out of possession: invite the ball to Gomez

05:01 – Rodrigo, 1-0

07:15 – Attacking transition: using the wide players

09:24 – Out of possession: defending deep

11:15 – In possession: target the red zone

15:36 – The importance of rest defence

18:23 – Summerville, 2-1

After an encouraging start to the 2022/23 Premier League season, Leeds United travelled to Anfield in late October on the back of four consecutive defeats. With manager Jesse Marsch under increasing pressure, a game against Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool in their own back yard represented a daunting prospect. The visitors took a shock early lead through Rodrigo, but when Mo Salah equalised soon after it looked like a tough afternoon for Leeds was only going to get tougher. Marsch’s team stayed in the game, however, and a late strike from Crysencio Summerville secured a hugely important three points.

In this exclusive Masterclass on the Coaches’ Voice tactics board, Marsch discusses the approach behind the crucial victory. Out of possession, he reveals the Liverpool player he wanted his team to target, and how they looked to minimise the impact of dangermen Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah. In transition, he explains the importance of wide attackers Summerville and Jack Harrison – and why they swapped sides for this particular game. In possession, finally, he describes how he planned to get into the ‘red zone’ between the Liverpool midfield and defensive lines.

It’s a fascinating insight into the task faced by an under-pressure coach leading his team into one of the most difficult stadiums to play football. We hope you enjoy it!

