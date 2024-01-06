January Tranfer Window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 6 January 2024
The latest transfer news and rumours from today’s newspapers:
- Bayern Munich have reached an agreement in principle with Eric Dier about a move from Tottenham Hotspur to the Bundesliga this month.
- Borussia Dortmund are expecting Jadon Sancho to join them on their winter training camp this weekend after they agreed a deal in principle to re-sign the Manchester United winger on loan for the rest of the season.
- Manchester United have been offered Timo Werner and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting by Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga club are looking to offload the two forwards this month.
- Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules will restrict clubs from spending more than they earn this January. The rules are designed to protect clubs from financial ruin.
- Arsenal are considering a summer move for Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato. The 18-year-old winger is reportedly valued at £10m.
- Sevilla are hoping to hijack David Datro Fofana’s loan spell at Union Berlin. The French midfielder is currently on loan from Chelsea, but Sevilla are keen to sign him permanently.
- West Ham are open to selling defender Nayef Aguerd this month. The Moroccan international is reportedly valued at £15m.
- Crystal Palace, Wolves and Brentford are eyeing Bromley midfielder Ben Krauhaus. The 20-year-old is a highly-rated prospect.
- Villarreal have reignited their interest in Facundo Pellistri as the Manchester United winger chases more game-time. The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Alaves, but he is not getting much playing time.
- Brentford appear resigned to losing Ivan Toney with the club yet to even engage in new contract talks amid interest from Arsenal.
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to land the signing of Newcastle chief Dan Ashworth and is prepared to pay whatever figures the Magpies demand.
- Fulham have been offered the chance to sign Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino, who could leave Saudi Arabia in the January transfer window.
- Manchester United are lining up a move for Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez – almost three years since he rejected ex-Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho for a second time.
- Fulham are ready to extend Kenny Tete’s contract by a year to maintain his value should any overseas clubs try to poach him in January.
- Arsenal have reportedly approached Everton over a potential deal for Amadou Onana – but they may have to cough up a huge fee to sign him.
- Manchester United have recalled striker Charlie McNeill from his doomed loan spell at Stevenage.
- Erik ten Hag is secure at Manchester United for the foreseeable future unless he oversees a run of particularly dire results, because the immediate priority for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford is to get to the bottom of what is required to turn the club around.
- Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic is poised to join Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the rest of the season.
- Fenerbahce are reportedly looking to strengthen their squad by signing Man United forward Anthony Martial with the Turkish club submitting a first offer of £6.8m (€8m) to sign the 28-year-old.
- Burnley defender Charlie Taylor has been declared bankrupt due to unpaid bills. The 30-year-old left-back, who earns around £30,000-a-week at Turf Moor, is understood to have been issued with a bankruptcy order last year and is in the process of having it annulled.
- Manchester City will once again refuse to wear Emirates sleeve patches in their FA Cup fixtures this season because of a clash with sponsor Etihad.
- Tottenham will make Djed Spence available for transfer following his unexpected return from a loan spell at Leeds amid concerns over his attitude.
- Nottingham Forest are set to limit their big-spending ways during this transfer window as they wait to learn whether they will be charged with breaking spending rules.