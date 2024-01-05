January Tranfer Window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 5 January 2024
Latest transfer rumours and news from Today’s newspapers…
- Arsenal are plotting a move for Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato as the club looks to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s defence in the long-term.
- Wolves have little intention of letting Pedro Neto join Arsenal this month.
- Arsenal are now expected to recall winger Marquinhos from his loan spell with Nantes.
- Liverpool are not in ‘concrete’ discussions to sign Goncalo Inacio from Sporting despite claims to the contrary.
- Liverpool could recall Calvin Ramsay from Preston North End this month with his loan move to the Championship having been desperately disappointing so far for the player.
- Ange Postecoglou says he’d never opt against signing a player for fear of losing them to a mid-season international tournament.
- Chelsea veteran Thiago Silva is being offered a return to former club Fluminense in the summer.
- Jose Mourinho has rejected reports he has held talks with Brazil after turning down a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia.
- Girona co-owner Pere Guardiola has quashed speculation that his side will cash in on Chelsea target Artem Dovbyk this month.
- Chelsea’s partner club Strasbourg are locked in a battle with Eintracht Frankfurt for £4m-rated 18-year-old Serbian striker Milos Lukovic.
- Borussia Dortmund are determined to complete Jadon Sancho’s loan this week and have him back in their squad ahead of returning from the Bundesliga winter break.
- Mary Earps is open to staying at Manchester United beyond the end of her existing contract, despite interest from French giants Paris St-Germain, but is understood to be still undecided about her future.
- Brentford have set a price of £100m for Ivan Toney to be sold this January, as Chelsea are looking into making sales in order to challenge Arsenal for his signature.
- Conor Gallagher is ready to hold firm and fight for his future at Chelsea despite the club’s willingness to listen to offers for the midfielder this month.
- Manchester United are looking to use the January market to strengthen at full-back with the club sending a scout to closely observe Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez on multiple occasions in recent few weeks.
- A number of Premier League sides have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino.
- Newcastle spoke to the family of Jobe Bellingham with a view to signing the teenager before his move to Sunderland in June.
- Leon Bailey is set for contract talks at Aston Villa thanks to his sparkling recent form for Unai Emery’s title challengers.
- Liverpool have rebuffed an enquiry from Rangers for left-back Owen Beck.
- Wolves have made former record signing Jonny Otto available for a cut-price £2.5m.
- Brentford are yet to offer a new contract to Ivan Toney, despite him having only 18 months on his deal.
- Peterborough United are holding out for £10m from Crystal Palace for 20-year-old defender Ronnie Edwards
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford have issued a rallying cry to Manchester United’s management and staff by urging them all to work together to restore the club to its former glories.