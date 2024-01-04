Home Transfer News January Tranfer Window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 4 January 2024
January Tranfer Window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 4 January 2024

The top stories and transfer rumours from Todays’s newspapers…

  • The agent of Tottenham target Radu Dragusin has revealed the defender does not plan on leaving Genoa during the January transfer window.
  • Brentford will not have to hand over 30 per cent of any transfer fee earned for Ivan Toney, it has been revealed amid talk of a January transfer to Arsenal.
  • Manchester United are interested in making Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise one of the first signings of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era at Old Trafford.
  • Arsenal could line up three or four exciting signings this month, according to the latest reports.
  • Arsenal have complained to the Premier League’s refereeing body about what they believe to be rough treatment of Bukayo Saka by opponents.
  • Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been pictured at Manchester United for the first time since his £1.3billion investment in the Premier League giants was announced.
  • Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz is in talks over a permanent move to Middlesbrough.
  • Everton boss Sean Dyche has admitted he is not expecting to conduct much business in the January transfer window, amid ownership and financial uncertainty at the club
  • Wayne Rooney’s departure from Birmingham has been met with relief by a group of senior players who would welcome former boss John Eustace back to the club.
  • Newcastle launched a review into their safety operations after the home Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund was subject of a major security alert.
  • Borussia Dortmund want Jadon Sancho to join them on their training camp in Marbella next week as they push for a quick solution to negotiations with Manchester United.
  • Manchester United are set for mass changes now that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has arrived on the scene.
  • Chelsea have agreed a new sponsorship deal with BingX, a crypto company who have described themselves as “a steadfast supporter of the Russian crypto community.”
  • Nottingham Forest terminated the contract of Jonjo Shelvey before he joined Turkish club Caykur Rizespor on a free transfer, contrary to their original statement that he left the club on loan.
  • Manchester United have triggered the option to extend defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s contract until 2025.
  • Arsenal are prioritising a move for a left-back in the January transfer window.
  • Tony Mowbray and Gary Rowett are the early frontrunners to replace Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City.
  • Manchester United’s transfer plans for January have been left in tatters, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe restricted to just a handful of loan deals.
  • Chelsea are eyeing a move for Benfica’s Antonio Silva after scouting the defender.
  • Sir Jim Ratcliffe has met Erik ten Hag and his players in the meet-and-greet exercise that all ended in smiles.
