January Tranfer window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 3 January 2024

The top stories and transfer rumours from Today’s newspapers…

Nottingham Forest have enlisted leading sports lawyer Nick De Marco as they attempt to avoid any Premier League charge for breaching financial regulations.

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle for the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich this summer, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag is keen to retain his right to veto any transfers at Manchester United as the club look to revamp their recruitment department following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s successful partial takeover, according to reports.

Arsenal are set to offload Mohamed Elneny which will allow them to make a move for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out signing a centre-half in January despite links with Raphael Varane.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Atalanta during the January transfer window.

Multiple clubs are monitoring Jadon Sancho’s situation including West Ham. However, it’s understood that David Moyes is reluctant to take the 23-year-old on loan until the end of the season, and the player’s £250,000-a-week wages would also be a stumbling block.

Fabio Paratici will continue to assist Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, despite the arrivals of Scott Munn as chief football officer and technical director Johan Lange.

Bayern Munich are set to pursue long-standing interest in both Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha this January.

Chelsea have made a new striker their transfer priority in January, with a move for Nice defender Jean Clair-Todibo deemed unlikely.

Brentford have made signing a full-back their priority in January.

Andrey Santos is set to return to Chelsea this week after a disappointing loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

Lewis Hall is poised to stay at Newcastle following his initial loan from Chelsea despite failing to break into Eddie Howe’s starting line-up.

Nottingham Forest could face a points deduction if it is deemed the club have breached the Premier League’s financial fair play (FFP) rules.

Chelsea have agreed a deal to loan teenager Alex Matos to Championship club Huddersfield Town for the remainder of the season.

Zak Sturge has returned to parent club Chelsea after his loan spell at Peterborough United was cut short.

Trevoh Chalobah may yet leave Chelsea this month despite his injury woes.

Erik ten Hag’s agent is ruffling feathers at Manchester United with approaches to academy stars amid a growing transfer influence.

Newcastle and Peterborough are set for huge windfalls if Arsenal sign Ivan Toney.

Atalanta have launched a swoop for Birmingham’s Jordan James.

Ko Itakura is set for a Premier League return with Liverpool and Tottenham reportedly interested in the Borussia Monchengladbach star.

Chelsea are now competing alongside Manchester United to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, a report claims.

Jesse Lingard is set to be offered a return to the Premier League with Everton, according to reports.

West Ham are reportedly keen on signing Eric Dier from Tottenham.

Joe Hugill has signed a new contract with Manchester United that runs to 2026 with the option of an extra year and is now expected to head out on loan.

Carlo Ancelotti said Real Madrid will not sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window.

Mary Earps is considering a move abroad as the England goalkeeper’s future at Manchester United remains unclear.

Borussia Dortmund have held talks over a deal to sign the Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, who is up for sale.

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Benfica’s Antonio Silva after scouting the defender.

Burnley winger Manuel Benson is attracting interest from Southampton and Hull City among a number of other clubs.