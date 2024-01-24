January Tranfer Window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 24 January 2024
Here is some of the latest transfer news and rumours as of today’s newspaper wednesday, January 24, 2024.
- Kalvin Phillips is set to undertake a medical at West Ham United on Wednesday after they agreed a six-month loan deal with Manchester City for the England midfielder.
Mikel Arteta is now willing to let Nuno Tavares leave Arsenal permanently as the full-back struggles for minutes while on loan at Nottingham Forest.
- A deal could be in sight between Middlesbrough and Aston Villa for the signing of Morgan Rogers, with Boro ready to accept between £10m and £12m for the striker.
- Tottenham remain interested in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, but will almost certainly face competition from Aston Villa and Arsenal, while Bayern Munich also have a buy-back clause in the deal which sent him to the Serie A club.
- Roy Hodgson is to remain in charge of Crystal Palace for now after holding talks with the chairman, Steve Parish, in the aftermath of their 5-0 thrashing against Arsenal, but he has been warned he could be sacked if results do not improve.
- Manchester United are keen to try and tie down Scott McTominay to a longer-term contract.
- Nottingham Forest are plotting a bold move for Chelsea’s forgotten defender Trevoh Chalobah.
- Victor Osimhen appears increasingly likely to leave Napoli at the end of the season and continues to admit his admiration for the Premier League.
- Andy Cole says Karim Benzema is still good enough to be able to boost a Premier League side, even at the age of 36, and says his former club Manchester United would be foolish not to try and sign him.
- Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera is set to spend the remainder of the season on loan with Spanish club Villarreal.
- Luton Town are keen on veteran West Brom defender Kyle Bartley, who has only six months remaining on his contract with the Championship club.
- Al Nassr are ready to make a huge offer to Manchester United midfielder Casemiro after being encouraged to do so by his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Crystal Palace have held talks with the Raine Group, who oversaw the sale of Manchester United, amid criticism from supporters over their ownership and tensions in the boardroom.
- Newcastle United are closing on a deal to sign Manchester City’s teenage midfielder Alfie Harrison.
- Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Gio Reyna and Ajax midfielder Carlos Borges with both deals likely to be initial loans.