January Tranfer Window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 24 January 2024

Here is some of the latest transfer news and rumours as of today’s newspaper wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Kalvin Phillips is set to undertake a medical at West Ham United on Wednesday after they agreed a six-month loan deal with Manchester City for the England midfielder.

Mikel Arteta is now willing to let Nuno Tavares leave Arsenal permanently as the full-back struggles for minutes while on loan at Nottingham Forest.

A deal could be in sight between Middlesbrough and Aston Villa for the signing of Morgan Rogers, with Boro ready to accept between £10m and £12m for the striker.

Tottenham remain interested in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, but will almost certainly face competition from Aston Villa and Arsenal, while Bayern Munich also have a buy-back clause in the deal which sent him to the Serie A club.

Roy Hodgson is to remain in charge of Crystal Palace for now after holding talks with the chairman, Steve Parish, in the aftermath of their 5-0 thrashing against Arsenal, but he has been warned he could be sacked if results do not improve.

Manchester United are keen to try and tie down Scott McTominay to a longer-term contract.

Nottingham Forest are plotting a bold move for Chelsea’s forgotten defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Victor Osimhen appears increasingly likely to leave Napoli at the end of the season and continues to admit his admiration for the Premier League.

Andy Cole says Karim Benzema is still good enough to be able to boost a Premier League side, even at the age of 36, and says his former club Manchester United would be foolish not to try and sign him.

Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera is set to spend the remainder of the season on loan with Spanish club Villarreal.

Luton Town are keen on veteran West Brom defender Kyle Bartley, who has only six months remaining on his contract with the Championship club.

Al Nassr are ready to make a huge offer to Manchester United midfielder Casemiro after being encouraged to do so by his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Crystal Palace have held talks with the Raine Group, who oversaw the sale of Manchester United, amid criticism from supporters over their ownership and tensions in the boardroom.

Newcastle United are closing on a deal to sign Manchester City’s teenage midfielder Alfie Harrison.

Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Gio Reyna and Ajax midfielder Carlos Borges with both deals likely to be initial loans.