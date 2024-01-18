January Tranfer Window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 18 January 2024

Here is some of the latest transfer news and rumours as of today’s newspaper thirsday, January 18, 2024.

Jordan Henderson has not been paid a single penny from his lucrative contract with Al Ettifaq and may never see any of it after agreeing to forgo his deferred salary so he can leave the club and potentially join Ajax.

Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Real Sociedad winger Ander Barrenetxea, a current Spain U21 international.

Reports in France have suggested PSG will attempt to cash in on former Manchester United target Goncalo Ramos because of doubts whether he is a good fit for their team.

Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah is attracting interest from Fulham.

Manchester United have been placed on red alert amid reports that Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt could leave this summer because of a tense relationship with boss Thomas Tuchel and a lack of playing time.

Granada are confident of securing Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign.

Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White will be out for up to two weeks with an abdominal injury.

Israeli footballers Sagiv Jehezkel and Eden Kartzev are facing bans of up to eight matches for “ideological propaganda” relating to the Israel-Gaza war.

Bournemouth have received loan offers from Sunderland and Ipswich Town for Kieffer Moore but are yet to reach an agreement for the striker.

Ray Parlour has urged Arsenal to strengthen their spine with a new centre-back, central midfielder and striker this month, but concedes the players he would like to see signed could cost upwards of £150m combined.

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for striker Armando Broja over the next two weeks but any interested suitors, which could include West Ham, Fulham and Wolves, will have to find more than £50m to sign him.

Kalvin Phillips’ future at Manchester City should be decided next week with interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on top of at least four clubs from the Premier League.

Napoli have registered their interest in Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should the Premier League club make him available before the January deadline.

Chelsea’s interest in former Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres appears unlikely to end in an offer to current club Sporting Lisbon.

Chelsea are reportedly keen on reviving their interest in Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou could be set to see his transfer budgets rise over the coming seasons due to the work of Daniel Levy behind the scenes.