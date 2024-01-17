January Tranfer Window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 17 January 2024

Here is some of the latest transfer news and rumours as of today’s newspaper Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to ship off Aaron Wan-Bissaka in order to capture Michael Olise in a swap deal.

Chelsea have reportedly been offered Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino and Aleksandar Mitrovic from the Saudi Pro League as Mauricio Pochettino seeks to add firepower to his squad.

Arsenal transfer target Joshua Zirkzee has emerged on Erik ten Hag’s radar as he searches for a striker signing at Manchester United, according to reports.

Chelsea are reportedly keen on reviving their interest in Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, who previously failed to make the grade under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham.

Chelsea have had a £73m offer for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres rejected, according to reports.

Manchester United have been teeing up golf courses as potential sites for a new training ground.

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares is emerging as a serious January target for Besiktas.

Jose Mourinho, who has been sacked by Roma after a two-and-a-half-year stint at the Serie A club, could already be lined up with a new role with his native Portugal.

Newcastle are resigned to almost certainly being without the injured Joelinton for the remainder of the season and will review their January transfer plans at a specially convened meeting later this week.

Jose Mourinho is set to be on the market for Premier League clubs looking to change managers following his dismissal at Roma after two-and-a-half years with the Italian team, although the Portuguese could also be heading for the Saudi Pro League.

Chelsea are also considering a shock transfer for Aston Villa star Jhon Duran.

Newcastle are reportedly planning a swoop for Atalanta star Ederson.

Manchester United are interested in signing Barcelona star Ronald Araujo, according to reports.

A gang who burgled Jack Grealish’s home is believed to have carried out other raids on the home of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Love Island stars Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

Manchester United have been linked with Matthijs de Ligt and Ronald Araujo as Erik ten Hag looks to overhaul his defensive options, with the Dutchman reportedly “very interested” in reuniting with De Ligt, whom he managed at Ajax.

West Ham have rejected an initial approach from Marseille for out-of-favour winger Said Benrahma.

Brentford are close to agreeing a six-month loan deal to sign Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is a doubt for Arsenal’s clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

David Moyes says he expects reinforcements to arrive at West Ham this month after Said Benrahma’s red card at Bristol City added to his attacking crisis.

Graham Potter has lined up a return to management in Sweden – by buying a £2m mansion in the Scandinavian country.

Jaap Stam is being lined up for a stunning return to management in the seventh tier of Dutch football.

Roy Hodgson has confirmed Crystal Palace’s loan interest in Kalvin Phillips.

Liverpool are plotting a transfer move for Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, according to reports.

Benfica have released a statement denying they have held talks with Manchester United over the potential transfer of Joao Neves.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly offered Kylian Mbappe a mouthwatering new contract worth €100m (£86.15m) per season in an attempt to keep him at Parc des Princes.

A number of Barcelona players are losing faith in struggling manager Xavi, as the inquest into their embarrassing 4-1 defeat to bitter rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final goes on.

Joe Cole admits he never should have quit Chelsea for Liverpool: “I wish I hadn’t signed.”

Wolves are considering a move for Armando Broja, whose future is likely to hinge on whether Chelsea sign a striker this month.