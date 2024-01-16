January Tranfer Window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 16 January 2024

Here is some of the latest transfer news and rumours as of today’s newspaper monday, January 16, 2024.

Everton’s potential new owner 777 Partners is facing another lawsuit after an investor started legal proceedings against the Miami-based firm, citing damages of more than $30m (£23.6m).

Udinese defender Antonio Tikvic won’t be joining Watford on loan during this transfer window.

Rodri believes there should be a review of the rules regarding the continuation of play following Ederson’s injury in Manchester City’s victory at Newcastle United.

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil has reportedly requested that the club arrange a permanent buy option if he leaves on another loan deal this month.

Arsenal reportedly do not have the transfer funds to meet Borja Mayoral’s release clause this month.

Everton and Nottingham Forest face minimum six-point deductions this season after being accused of breaching Premier League financial rules.

Chelsea are reportedly lining up sensational transfer moves for Karim Benzema or Roberto Firmino to solve their striker problems.

Christopher Nkunku’s injury does not appear to be as serious as first feared in a fresh boost for Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Crystal Palace are chasing Colombia international right-back Daniel Munoz and trying to pull off a shock deal.

Nottingham Forest continue to owe significant sums to agents and may soon face legal action that could result in winding-up petitions.

The Premier League has reached an out of court settlement with an employee accusing the organisation of racial and disability discrimination.

Eric Dier has ruled out staying with Harry Kane as there is no room in his Munich mansion.

Manchester United have ruled out a move for Karim Benzema to help solve their goalscoring crisis.

Newcastle United have been rocked by news Joelinton is expected to miss the rest of the season with injury, while the club’s move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is off as it stands.

Ian Maatsen has a £35m release clause in his Chelsea contract, which the club are expected to demand is met for him to leave permanently in the summer.

Rafael Nadal has become an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation, it was announced on Monday, as Saudi Arabia continued to extend its power-base within the world of sport.

Manchester United have set out their transfer priorities under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and want to sign a top-class forward who is at a similar level to Harry Kane.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has promised fans that he is not trying to make money out of Manchester United and wants the club to be ‘ruthlessly focused’ on bringing the glory days back to Old Trafford.

A number of agents have been making their pitch to Manchester United prospect Dan Gore with the promise of finding him a club on loan.

Aston Villa are in talks to sign right back Kosta Nedeljkovic from Red Star Belgrade.

Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring developments with Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes amid the north-east club’s financial concerns.

West Ham would want a fee for defender Ben Johnson as the full-back attracts enquiries from rival clubs.

Inter Milan have joined city rivals AC by expressing interest in Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo.

The bitter legal dispute between Anwar El Ghazi and Mainz has escalated after it emerged the Bundesliga side are set to seek financial damages from the former Aston Villa star to pay for a new striker.

Celtic are one of many clubs interested in a summer move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, according to sources in Scotland, though it is likely the Reds would not sell the Irishman for anything but a fair transfer fee if he made the decision to leave.

Jesse Lingard’s new agents have been exploring possibilities in the MLS market over the weekend with Portland Timbers among those sounded out.