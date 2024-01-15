January Tranfer Window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 15 January 2024

Here is some of the latest transfer news and rumours as of today’s newspaper monday, January 15, 2024.

Jurgen Klopp has identified Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson as a potential replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher should the Liverpool goalkeeper leave the club in the summer.

Ajax manager John van ‘t Schip has confirmed they are interested in signing Al Ettifaq midfielder Jordan Henderson this month.

Liverpool could sign Bruno Guimaraes for £32m per season for the next three years as the Reds plot a move for the Newcastle midfielder.

Nottingham Forest and Everton are braced to finally learn their fate on new Premier League charges amid mounting fears both could be in breach of financial regulations.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hopeful his deal to purchase a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United will be official by mid-February.

Sevilla have reached a provisional agreement with Manchester United to sign midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on loan until the summer.

Sevilla have reached a provisional agreement with Manchester United to sign midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on loan until the summer. Chelsea have reportedly added Manchester United defender Luke Shaw to their shortlist and have discussed him as a potential January signing.

Brighton have completed the signing of Argentine wonder kid Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors.

Hannibal Mejbri may have donned a Manchester United shirt for the last time after reportedly agreeing a loan move to Spanish side Sevilla.

Liverpool are reportedly in a three-way transfer battle to sign a teenage star dubbed “the new Raphael Varane” – Leny Yoro.

Nemanja Matic could make a return to the Premier League this month.

Chelsea have sent an executive to Brazil to complete the signing of Estevao Willian, according to reports.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder fancies signing Bournemouth star Chris Mepham.

Caglar Soyuncu has been lined up for a shock return to the Premier League, according to reports.