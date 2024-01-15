Home Transfer News January Tranfer Window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 15 January 2024
Here is some of the latest transfer news and rumours as of today’s newspaper monday, January 15, 2024.

 

  • Jurgen Klopp has identified Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson as a potential replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher should the Liverpool goalkeeper leave the club in the summer.
  • Ajax manager John van ‘t Schip has confirmed they are interested in signing Al Ettifaq midfielder Jordan Henderson this month.
  • Liverpool could sign Bruno Guimaraes for £32m per season for the next three years as the Reds plot a move for the Newcastle midfielder.
  • Nottingham Forest and Everton are braced to finally learn their fate on new Premier League charges amid mounting fears both could be in breach of financial regulations.
  • Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hopeful his deal to purchase a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United will be official by mid-February.
    Sevilla have reached a provisional agreement with Manchester United to sign midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on loan until the summer.
  • Chelsea have reportedly added Manchester United defender Luke Shaw to their shortlist and have discussed him as a potential January signing.
  • Brighton have completed the signing of Argentine wonder kid Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors.
  • Hannibal Mejbri may have donned a Manchester United shirt for the last time after reportedly agreeing a loan move to Spanish side Sevilla.
  • Liverpool are reportedly in a three-way transfer battle to sign a teenage star dubbed “the new Raphael Varane” – Leny Yoro.
  • Nemanja Matic could make a return to the Premier League this month.
  • Chelsea have sent an executive to Brazil to complete the signing of Estevao Willian, according to reports.
  • Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder fancies signing Bournemouth star Chris Mepham.
  • Caglar Soyuncu has been lined up for a shock return to the Premier League, according to reports.
