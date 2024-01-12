January Tranfer Window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 12 January 2024

Here is some of the latest transfer news and rumours as of today’s newspaper friday, January 12, 2024.

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Brighton teenager Evan Ferguson.

Erik ten Hag is keeping tabs on Ajax striker Brian Brobbey as Manchester United begin to plan their summer transfer window.

Graham Potter remains the most talked about name in football circles as the favourite to become the next Manchester United manager should the club decide to move on from Erik ten Hag.

Brighton are prepared to sell Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson for in excess of £100m.