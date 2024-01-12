January Tranfer Window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 12 January 2024

Here is some of the latest transfer news and rumours as of today’s newspaper friday, January 12, 2024.
- Chelsea are long-term admirers of Brighton teenager Evan Ferguson.
- Erik ten Hag is keeping tabs on Ajax striker Brian Brobbey as Manchester United begin to plan their summer transfer window.
- Graham Potter remains the most talked about name in football circles as the favourite to become the next Manchester United manager should the club decide to move on from Erik ten Hag.
- Brighton are prepared to sell Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson for in excess of £100m.
- Kalvin Phillips could leave Manchester City in January, with Juventus and Newcastle United interested in signing the England midfielder.
- Arsenal are admirers of Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and are keeping a close eye on the striker as they consider potential targets who could strengthen Mikel Arteta’s attack.
- Kepa fears he will be sent back to Chelsea this summer after falling out of favour at Real Madrid.
- Nottingham Forest will take transfer advice in this window from the man they sacked as head of recruitment more than a year ago – George Syrianos.
- Leeds United expect to lose many of their senior players currently out on loan in the summer irrespective of which division they find themselves in.
- Mikel Arteta will reportedly knock back approaches for Eddie Nketiah this January despite Crystal Palace’s willingness to pay around £30m for the Arsenal striker.
- Leeds and Rangers are set to go head-to-head in the transfer market this month with both clubs tracking one of Scotland’s rising stars, Josh Doig.
- Middlesbrough fear being without striker Emmanuel Latte Lath and defender Alex Bangura when they defend their 1-0 lead over Chelsea in the second-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals later this month.
- Sunderland could be without full-back Niall Huggins for more than a year because of an operation on his injured knee.
- Fulham could rekindle their interest in signing Lazio defender Alessio Romagnoli this month.
- Arsenal are willing to trigger the £50m release clause of Martin Zubimendi, reports suggest.
- Chelsea have drawn up a five-man striker shortlist with Victor Osimhen their number one target, according to reports.
- Nemanja Matic has been spotted at a train station in Rennes after going on strike at the club.
- Arsenal have received a boost after it emerged injured striker Gabriel Jesus has been able to train at their warm-weather camp in Dubai.
- Portsmouth have agreed a deal to sign former Luton goalkeeper Matt Macey, who has been a free agent since September.
- Leeds United are interested in a January loan deal for West Ham defender Ben Johnson.
- Fenerbahce have signed former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.
- Joel Veltman is on course to return to the Brighton defence in February.
- Leeds United manager Daniel Farke says Charlie Cresswell will not be part of his first-team plans as the defender is not “mentally ready” to play.
- Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker is expected to miss “the majority” of the season after sustaining an ankle injury that requires surgery.
- Frank Onyeka is wanted by Everton, Fulham and a number of clubs overseas, with the Nigeria midfielder expected to be allowed to leave Brentford this month on loan.
- West Ham United are tracking the prolific Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez – although the Dutch club are hoping to fend off interest until the summer.