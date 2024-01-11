January Tranfer Window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 11 January 2024

Here is some of the latest transfer news and rumours as of today’s newspaper thursday, January 10, 2024.

Arsenal have made a £22m bid for Getafe striker Borja Mayoral.

West Ham are desperately looking to sign a forward this month after injuries and the African Cup of Nations decimated their forward line.

Trevoh Chalobah is a January transfer target for West Ham, according to reports.

Manchester United could recall left-back Alvaro Fernadez from his loan spell at Granada as they try to cope with their latest injury crisis.

Thomas Partey is finally preparing to make his long-awaited return to first-team action.

Newcastle have made an enquiry about Dominic Solanke but have been told that Bournemouth will not sell him this month.

West Ham are targeting Sunderland winger Jack Clarke and Ajax forward Steven Bergwijn in the January transfer window as they look to cope with a series of injuries to key players.

Wolves are under no financial pressure to sell captain Max Kilman this month amid growing interest in the centre-back from West Ham.

Gio Reyna could leave German giants Borussia Dortmund by the end of the January transfer window, as Marseille and Sevilla are the reported frontrunners to land the American midfielder.

Lucas Paqueta has dismissed claims he could be out of action for ‘at least two months’ with a calf injury.

Nottingham Forest hero Andy Reid is in talks over a role with the academy at his boyhood club with Nuno Espirito Santo bringing his own coaching staff to the City Ground.

Cristian Romero is pushing to be involved for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester United on Sunday.

Robin Koch said he understood anger over Leeds United’s relegation and the mass exodus of players which followed it but insisted he had taken the right decision for his career after accepting a long-term move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Daniel Maldini, the son of the legendary Italian footballer Paolo Maldini, has joined Monza on loan until the end of the season from AC Milan.

Watford are considering a loan deal for Udinese’s Antonio Tikvic to add cover in central defence.

Burton Albion have agreed a loan deal for Manchester United striker Joe Hugill.

Zinedine Zidane’s fourth son Elyaz is set to leave Real Madrid and join Real Betis.

Watford midfielder Edo Kayembe is returning from AFCON preparations with DR Congo due to injury.

Manchester United have failed with an attempted swap deal involving Facundo Pellistri for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand, according to reports.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has launched a foul-mouthed attack on the agent of team-mate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia over suggestions that he will move to the Saudi Pro League at the end of the season.

Former Manchester United star Nemanja Matic is reportedly pushing to leave Stade Rennais this month.

West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford are all weighing up a January transfer window move for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke. Eagle Football Holdings is exploring selling its 45 per cent stake in Crystal Palace, in a move that could have repercussions for the direction of the club as well as the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur are pressing ahead with plans to try and buy a number eight with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher still top of the list.