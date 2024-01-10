January Tranfer Window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 10 January 2024
Here is some of the latest transfer news and rumours as of today,s newspaper Wednesday, January 10, 2024,
- Lucas Paquetá will see a specialist for further assessment on a calf injury that will keep the West Ham midfielder out for four weeks.
- Brighton have agreed a deal to sign highly-rated teenager Valentín Barco from Boca Juniors after agreeing to pay his £7.8m release clause.
- Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk is one of 192 sportspeople from Ukraine who have called on French President Emmanuel Macron to ban Russian athletes from the Paris Olympics.
- Mikel Arteta has invited players’ families on Arsenal’s mid-season break to Dubai in an attempt to rejuvenate his squad after losing their last three games.
- Bacary Sagna has said he doesn’t “understand the criticism” aimed at Oleksandr Zinchenko following Arsenal’s recent run of disappointing results.
- Chris Sutton believes Eddie Nketiah needs to consider his future at Arsenal as the amount of playing time he receives could affect the remainder of his career.
- Manchester City remain confident Erling Haaland is happy and settled for the foreseeable future at the Etihad.
- Arsenal are one of a number of clubs interested in Ajax defender Jorrel Hato – although they will be unable to make a move this month.
- Aston Villa outcast Philippe Coutinho is set to return from his loan spell at Qatar’s Al-Duhail and head to MLS, where Inter Miami is one potential destination.
- Colour-blindness campaigners have slammed the FA after Sunderland’s FA Cup third-round game against Newcastle saw complaints about their striped kits clashing.
- Former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic wants a return to the Premier League amid reports that he is unhappy at French side Rennes.
- Alphonso Davies is “increasingly likely” to leave Bayern Munich for Real Madrid in the summer.
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be in attendance at Old Trafford for the first time since his Manchester United share purchase when they face Tottenham on Sunday.
- Manchester United will have to pay up to £100,000 a week towards Jadon Sancho’s wages in order to push through his return to Borussia Dortmund.
- PSV Eindhoven have reportedly firmed up their interest in signing Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri on loan until the end of the season.
- Aston Villa are switching kit manufacturers ahead of the 2024-25 season, having secured a deal with Adidas to replace their current relationship with Castore.
- Jordan Henderson could be offered a Saudi Arabia escape route by fallen Dutch giants Ajax, and a move to the Netherlands would also solve a potential tax bill for the England midfielder.