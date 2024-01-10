January Tranfer Window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 10 January 2024

Here is some of the latest transfer news and rumours as of today,s newspaper Wednesday, January 10, 2024,

Lucas Paquetá will see a specialist for further assessment on a calf injury that will keep the West Ham midfielder out for four weeks.

Brighton have agreed a deal to sign highly-rated teenager Valentín Barco from Boca Juniors after agreeing to pay his £7.8m release clause.

Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk is one of 192 sportspeople from Ukraine who have called on French President Emmanuel Macron to ban Russian athletes from the Paris Olympics.

Mikel Arteta has invited players’ families on Arsenal’s mid-season break to Dubai in an attempt to rejuvenate his squad after losing their last three games.

Bacary Sagna has said he doesn’t “understand the criticism” aimed at Oleksandr Zinchenko following Arsenal’s recent run of disappointing results.

Chris Sutton believes Eddie Nketiah needs to consider his future at Arsenal as the amount of playing time he receives could affect the remainder of his career.

Manchester City remain confident Erling Haaland is happy and settled for the foreseeable future at the Etihad.

Arsenal are one of a number of clubs interested in Ajax defender Jorrel Hato – although they will be unable to make a move this month.

Aston Villa outcast Philippe Coutinho is set to return from his loan spell at Qatar’s Al-Duhail and head to MLS, where Inter Miami is one potential destination.

Colour-blindness campaigners have slammed the FA after Sunderland’s FA Cup third-round game against Newcastle saw complaints about their striped kits clashing.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic wants a return to the Premier League amid reports that he is unhappy at French side Rennes.

Alphonso Davies is “increasingly likely” to leave Bayern Munich for Real Madrid in the summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be in attendance at Old Trafford for the first time since his Manchester United share purchase when they face Tottenham on Sunday.

Manchester United will have to pay up to £100,000 a week towards Jadon Sancho’s wages in order to push through his return to Borussia Dortmund.

PSV Eindhoven have reportedly firmed up their interest in signing Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri on loan until the end of the season.

Aston Villa are switching kit manufacturers ahead of the 2024-25 season, having secured a deal with Adidas to replace their current relationship with Castore.

Jordan Henderson could be offered a Saudi Arabia escape route by fallen Dutch giants Ajax, and a move to the Netherlands would also solve a potential tax bill for the England midfielder.