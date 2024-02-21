Jamie Carragher & Jesse Marsch FULL Monday Night Football Post Match analysis! 📺

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
Watch the full post-match analysis from Monday Night Football after Everton and Crystal Palace shared the spoils under the Goodison Park lights. Jesse Marsch joins Jamie Carragher to delve deep into the tactical side of the game, reflecting on his time at Leeds and why it ended how it did.
00:00 – Everton points deduction
03:00 – Crystal Palace manager change
04:35 – Palace tactics for Ayew goal
06:11 – Did Glasner influence performance?
07:13 – Everton set-piece threat
11:58 – Jesse Marsch career reflection
15:07 – Marsch tactics and philosophy
19:24 – Marsch implementing Red Bull model in training
27:25 – Leeds tactics under Marsch
31:55 – First season at Leeds
33:24 – Leeds survival on the final day
34:31 – Leeds transfers under Marsch
36:04 – Marsch reflects on Leeds sacking
39:10 – Is Marsch’s style suited to the PL?
42:00 – Where next for Marsch?
