Jamie Carragher & Jesse Marsch FULL Monday Night Football Post Match analysis! 📺

Watch the full post-match analysis from Monday Night Football after Everton and Crystal Palace shared the spoils under the Goodison Park lights. Jesse Marsch joins Jamie Carragher to delve deep into the tactical side of the game, reflecting on his time at Leeds and why it ended how it did.

00:00 – Everton points deduction

03:00 – Crystal Palace manager change

04:35 – Palace tactics for Ayew goal

06:11 – Did Glasner influence performance?

07:13 – Everton set-piece threat

11:58 – Jesse Marsch career reflection

15:07 – Marsch tactics and philosophy

19:24 – Marsch implementing Red Bull model in training

27:25 – Leeds tactics under Marsch

31:55 – First season at Leeds

33:24 – Leeds survival on the final day

34:31 – Leeds transfers under Marsch

36:04 – Marsch reflects on Leeds sacking

39:10 – Is Marsch’s style suited to the PL?

42:00 – Where next for Marsch?

