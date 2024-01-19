Home News and Interviews Its a proud moment 🤝 | Steven Gerrard signs contract extension with Al Ettifaq

Al Ettifaq head coach Steven Gerrard has signed a new contract extension until 2027 despite a winless run dating back to October.

Gerrard’s new deal was announced within an hour of Jordan Henderson’s exit from Al Ettifaq being confirmed as the England international joined Ajax on a free transfer after his contract was mutually terminated just six months after signing for the Saudi Pro League side.
