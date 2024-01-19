Its a proud moment 🤝 | Steven Gerrard signs contract extension with Al Ettifaq

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Al Ettifaq head coach Steven Gerrard has signed a new contract extension until 2027 despite a winless run dating back to October.

Gerrard’s new deal was announced within an hour of Jordan Henderson’s exit from Al Ettifaq being confirmed as the England international joined Ajax on a free transfer after his contract was mutually terminated just six months after signing for the Saudi Pro League side.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #Gerrard

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage