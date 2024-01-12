Home Leagues Bundesliga It felt like coming home 💛 | Jadon Sancho rejoins Borussia Dortmund on loan

Borussia Dortmund have re-signed Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on loan until the end of the season.

