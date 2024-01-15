Is De Bruyne The Best Premier League Midfielder? | Why Kobbie Mainoo Is The Future? Rashford Form

Hojlund and Rashford are back amongst the goals for Man Utd! Does KDB’s return from injury mean the end of the title race for Man City’s competitors? How big is the return of Lisandro Martinez to this Man Utd side? Welcome back to the FIVE Channel, today Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson are back Vibe With FIVE. Stay tuned to hear about how Sancho got on in his first game on Loan for Dortmund. The panel also look at Harry Kane’s more than impressive start to the Bundesliga. Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!

The FIFA Best Awards: https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/the-best-fifa-football-awards

0:00; – Intro

3:30; – Ste’s reaction to United vs Spurs 2-2

5:43; – Old Trafford atmosphere and reaction to Ratcliffe attending

8:20; – Hojlund and Rashford amongst the goals

10:15; – Rio talks about Rashford’s game and what he does best

11:53; – Joel saying Mainoo is 18 playing like he’s 25

14:20; – The return of Lisandro Martinez and Evans being dependable

17:33; – Benzema rumours surrounding United

18:56; – End of Martial at United

19:30; – Joel Beya giving Spurs prop after United draw

21:22; – Does Big Ange get away with being stubborn?

23:45; – Newcastle vs City reaction

26:30; – Is Isak ideal for Arsenal?

27:30; – Rio talks about Anthony Gordon

30:22; – The return of KDB

34:16; – Where will KDB rank amongst the best midfielders in PL ?

37:30; – Outro

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

FIVE UK Linktree: https://linktr.ee/fiveuk

FIVE UK Instagram: https://instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Twitter/X: https://x.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Facebook:

FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Twitter: https://twitter.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RioFerdinandOfficial

Rio Ferdinand TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdy5

Stephen Howson IG: https://instagram.com/mrstephenhowson

Stephen Howson Twitter: https://twitter.com/mrstephenhowson

Stephen Howson Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrstephenhowson?_t=8azuYwf3Kvl&_r=1

Joel Beya IG: https://instagram.com/joelbeya1

Joel Beya Twitter: https://twitter.com/joelbeya

Joel Beya TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cheekysport

#five #rioferdinand