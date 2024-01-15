Is De Bruyne The Best Premier League Midfielder? | Why Kobbie Mainoo Is The Future? Rashford Form

Hojlund and Rashford are back amongst the goals for Man Utd! Does KDB’s return from injury mean the end of the title race for Man City’s competitors? How big is the return of Lisandro Martinez to this Man Utd side? Welcome back to the FIVE Channel, today Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson are back Vibe With FIVE. Stay tuned to hear about how Sancho got on in his first game on Loan for Dortmund. The panel also look at Harry Kane’s more than impressive start to the Bundesliga. Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!
0:00; – Intro
3:30; – Ste’s reaction to United vs Spurs 2-2
5:43; – Old Trafford atmosphere and reaction to Ratcliffe attending
8:20; – Hojlund and Rashford amongst the goals
10:15; – Rio talks about Rashford’s game and what he does best
11:53; – Joel saying Mainoo is 18 playing like he’s 25
14:20; – The return of Lisandro Martinez and Evans being dependable
17:33; – Benzema rumours surrounding United
18:56; – End of Martial at United
19:30; – Joel Beya giving Spurs prop after United draw
21:22; – Does Big Ange get away with being stubborn?
23:45; – Newcastle vs City reaction
26:30; – Is Isak ideal for Arsenal?
27:30; – Rio talks about Anthony Gordon
30:22; – The return of KDB
34:16; – Where will KDB rank amongst the best midfielders in PL ?
37:30; – Outro
