Ipswich Town v Maidstone United Full Match – FA Cup | 27 January 2024

Catch up Full match replay, goals and highlights as Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town host non-league side Maidstone United in the fourth round of football’s oldest cup competition. The Tractor Boys fell to Burnley at this stage last season after a replay, but the former winners will be expecting to progress into the fifth round for the first time in 17 years. Their opponents are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition and the National League South club had to beat the likes of Steyning Town and Winchester City just to qualify for the first round proper.