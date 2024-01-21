Inverness CT 4-0 Broomhill | Scottish Gas Mens Scottish Cup Fourth Round Highligths

Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness Caledonian Thistle side progressed ahead of ten-man Broomhill in their Fourth Round clash Previous Video HIT or MISS : Assessing EVERY Premier League clubs RECORD signing! | Saturday Social Next Video Kilmarnock 2-0 Dundee | Scottish Gas Mens Scottish Cup Fourth Round Highlights Related videos icon09:41 Celtic 5-0 Buckie Thistle | Scottish Gas Mens Scottish Cup Fourth Round Highlights 10 icon02:49 Kilmarnock 2-0 Dundee | Scottish Gas Mens Scottish Cup Fourth Round Highlights 11 icon06:19 Forfar Athletic 0-1 Hibernian | Scottish Gas Mens Scottish Cup Fourth Round Highlights 10 icon09:54 Dumbarton 1-4 Rangers | Scottish Gas Mens Scottish Cup Fourth Round Highlights 3 icon06:27 Rangers 4-0 Livingston | Rampant Gers Book Semi-Final Spot | Viaplay Cup Highlights 24.5K icon06:08 HIGLIGHTS | Barcelona 2-0 Cádiz | Pedri and Torres score as Barça claim first LALIGA win of season 28.4K