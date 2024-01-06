Inter vs Verona Full Match – Serie A | 6 January 2024 IntroSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video 65 GOALS As Liverpool Squad Prepare For Arsenal FA Cup Tie | Inside Training Next Video BBC Football Focus – 6 January 2024 Related videos icon Sunderland v Newcastle United Full Match – FA Cup | 6 January 2024 501 icon Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – FA Cup | 5 January 2024 310 icon Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Full Match – FA Cup | 5 January 2024 386 icon Juventus vs Salernitana Full Match – Coppa Italia | 4 January 2024 426 icon Las Palmas vs Barcelona Full Match – LaLiga | 4 January 2024 407 icon AS Roma vs Cremonese Full Match – Coppa Italia | 3 January 2024 451