Inter travel to Florence to retake first place | Promo | Round 22 | Serie A 2023/24
All the numbers, stats and interesting facts about the 22th Round fixtures | Serie A 2023/24

0:00 Cagliari-Torino
0:28 Atalanta-Udinese
0:58 Juventus-Empoli
1:28 Milan-Bologna
1:58 Genoa-Lecce
2:28 Monza-Sassuolo
2:58 Verona-Frosinone
3:28 Lazio-Napoli
3:58 Fiorentina-Inter
4:28 Salernitana-Roma

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

