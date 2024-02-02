Inside Training: Brilliant Goals, Skills & a Three-Shot Challenge | Liverpool FC

Presented by AXA, get up close with the Reds ahead of their Premier League trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday. Thiago Alcantara returned to the pitch with some trademark goals, there was high spirits in the gym & much more from the AXA Training Centre.

🔔 SUBSCRIBE for free, so you never miss a video or live stream! https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

🎥 Watch exclusive videos and join in the chat as a YouTube channel member: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

#Liverpool #LFC

🛍️ Shop LFC – Gifts, fashion, Nike range & more! https://store.liverpoolfc.com/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=youtube&utm_content=lfc-organic-social-ad&utm_campaign=ret-retail-yt-2324&utm_proposition=retail