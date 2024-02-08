INSIDE THE DRESSING ROOM AT EVERTON STADIUM! | Phil Jagielka visits stadium site

Former Blues captain Phil Jagielka feels that Everton Stadium will be a “special” venue for players and fans alike.

The recently-retired defender was this week shown the emerging home dressing room, which remains a work in progress at the Club’s new waterfront home.

And Jagielka, who made Goodison his home between 2007-2019, feels the upgrade in facilities will help take Everton to the next level.

He said: “It’s amazing. I’ve seen a lot of footage, but not been able to get here until now and it’s going to be something special. Totally different, but very special!”

