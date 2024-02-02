Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Liverpool Inside Anfield | Liverpool v Chelsea

Inside Anfield | Liverpool v Chelsea

Inside Anfield | Liverpool v Chelsea
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Xabi Alonso discusses the tactics of Jose Mourinho & Pep Guardiola

Cancel

Go behind-the-scenes at Anfield as the Reds hosted Chelsea in the Premier League. Goals from Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Dominik Szoboszlai & a first for player of the match Conor Bradley gave Jürgen Klopp’s side all three points. Darwin Nunez hit the post from the penalty spot and Christopher Nkunku pulled one back late for the Blues.

🔔 SUBSCRIBE for free, so you never miss a video or live stream! https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC
🎥 Watch exclusive videos and join in the chat as a YouTube channel member: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join
#Liverpool #LFC
🛍️ Shop LFC – Gifts, fashion, Nike range & more! https://store.liverpoolfc.com/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=youtube&utm_content=lfc-organic-social-ad&utm_campaign=ret-retail-yt-2324&utm_proposition=retail

Previous Video
FULL MATCH | Ipswich Town v Maidstone United | Fourth Round | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24

FULL MATCH | Ipswich Town v Maidstone United | Fourth Round | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24

Next Video
Xabi Alonso discusses the tactics of Jose Mourinho & Pep Guardiola

Xabi Alonso discusses the tactics of Jose Mourinho & Pep Guardiola

Related videos

Top