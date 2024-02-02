Inside Anfield | Liverpool v Chelsea

Go behind-the-scenes at Anfield as the Reds hosted Chelsea in the Premier League. Goals from Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Dominik Szoboszlai & a first for player of the match Conor Bradley gave Jürgen Klopp’s side all three points. Darwin Nunez hit the post from the penalty spot and Christopher Nkunku pulled one back late for the Blues.

🔔 SUBSCRIBE for free, so you never miss a video or live stream! https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

🎥 Watch exclusive videos and join in the chat as a YouTube channel member: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

#Liverpool #LFC

🛍️ Shop LFC – Gifts, fashion, Nike range & more! https://store.liverpoolfc.com/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=youtube&utm_content=lfc-organic-social-ad&utm_campaign=ret-retail-yt-2324&utm_proposition=retail