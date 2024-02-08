Im Not Sure About The Jellied Eels! 🍽 | Moyes Fan Q&A presented by Lyca Mobile

We teamed up with our official telecommunications partner Lyca Mobile to give Hammers fans the opportunity to ask David Moyes whatever they wanted to. What would you like to ask the boss? ⚒️

► Subscribe: http://bit.ly/1QALxTA

► Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@westham?lang=en

► Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/westham

► Follow us on Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/westham

► Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/westham

► Visit our official website: http://www.whufc.com

► Buy tickets: http://www.whufc.com/Tickets/Match-Tickets

► Iron Cast: https://podfollow.com/1686602879/view