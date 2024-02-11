Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Arsenal I LOVE IT | Mikel Arteta gives verdict on Arsenal celebrations | BIG PREVIEW: West Ham v Arsenal

I LOVE IT | Mikel Arteta gives verdict on Arsenal celebrations | BIG PREVIEW: West Ham v Arsenal

I LOVE IT | Mikel Arteta gives verdict on Arsenal celebrations | BIG PREVIEW: West Ham v Arsenal
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 10 February 2024

Cancel

Mikel Arteta declared his love for Arsenal’s wild celebrations at his pre-match press conference ahead of their Premier League clash against West Ham.

Arsenal have come in for criticism for perceived ‘over-celebrating’ following their Premier League victory over Liverpool last time out.

But in his press conference ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash at West Ham, Arteta came out in defence of his team’s celebrations after beating Liverpool

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mirrorfootball?sub_confirmation=1
Follow Mirror Football on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball
Follow Mirror Football on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mirrorfootball/
Follow Mirror Football on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mirrorfootball/?hl=en
Read the latest on https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/

#football #soccer #sports #sport #arsenalfc #arsenal #mikelarteta #arteta #premierleague #epl #pl #pressconference

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 10 February 2024

Related videos

Top