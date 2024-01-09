“I Cried In The Changing Room” | Ricardo Vaz Tê on Injuries, Retirement & Fights | Iron Cast Podcast

Play-off final hero Ricardo Vaz Te is our guest this week on Iron Cast.
He discusses THAT goal against Blackpool and why it made him cry after the game. Ricardo also opens up on a training ground spat with Ginge and the injury that almost forced him to retire from football altogether.
00:00 Intro
01:00 THAT goal vs Blackpool
03:30 Injury nightmares
06:16 Crying in the changing room
09:00 Fighting with Ginge
12:15 Working with Big Sam
17:09 West Ham debut
25:00 More injury worries
28:00 Leaving West Ham
33:12 Legacy at the club
