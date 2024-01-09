“I Cried In The Changing Room” | Ricardo Vaz Tê on Injuries, Retirement & Fights | Iron Cast Podcast

Play-off final hero Ricardo Vaz Te is our guest this week on Iron Cast.

He discusses THAT goal against Blackpool and why it made him cry after the game. Ricardo also opens up on a training ground spat with Ginge and the injury that almost forced him to retire from football altogether.

00:00 Intro

01:00 THAT goal vs Blackpool

03:30 Injury nightmares

06:16 Crying in the changing room

09:00 Fighting with Ginge

12:15 Working with Big Sam

17:09 West Ham debut

25:00 More injury worries

28:00 Leaving West Ham

33:12 Legacy at the club

