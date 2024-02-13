Højlunds 5 in 5 & Defending David Moyes | EP 81

Is Bukayo Saka now a guaranteed starter for England? Should West Ham stick with David Moyes and give him a new contract? Was Ivory Coast’s AFCON success the biggest ever turnaround at an international tournament?

Gary & Alan also discuss the crazy situation of loan players scoring against their parent clubs.

00:00 – Intro

00:40 – West Ham v Arsenal

07:18 – Aston Villa v Man Utd

14:00 – Liverpool v Burnley

16:00 – Man City v Everton

22:45 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

26:50 – Luton v Sheffield United

27:59 – Spurs v Brighton

31:00 – Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

36:50 – Real Madrid v Girona