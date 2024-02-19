Højlund Breaks Goal Scoring Record | Dan Ashworth To Join Man Utd? | Kobbie Mainoo For England?

Rasmus Højlund breaks a Premier League goal scoring record! Can Man Utd finish top 4? Should Jordan Henderson be going to the Euros? Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson are back with another episode of Vibe With FIVE. In this segment, the panel discuss Man Utd’s 2-1 win over Luton, commenting on some top performances from Mainoo & Hojlund. Stay tuned to hear them talk about Dan Ashworth being on gardening leave and what his appointment could mean for Man Utd! Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!
00:00; – Intro
01:38; – Views on Rasmus Højlund
03:52; – Rio on Luton vs Man United
05:07; – Views on Jonny Evans & joining Rio’s WhatsApp Group
07:25; – Ste & Rio on Man United’s current position
10:56; – Is Kobbie Mainoo an out of this world talent?
16:23; – Should Henderson get selected for EURO 2024 over the younger players
19:20; – Dan Ashworth to Man United
22:33; – PL Matchweek Review (Arsenal finishing 3rd?)
23:50; – Outro
