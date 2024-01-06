Home Leagues Premier League - EPL HIT or MISS : Assessing the BIGGEST January transfer rumours…✍️ | Saturday Social

HIT or MISS : Assessing the BIGGEST January transfer rumours…✍️ | Saturday Social

HIT or MISS : Assessing the BIGGEST January transfer rumours…✍️ | Saturday Social
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Total Football – 5 January 2024

Cancel

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223
GET NEXT SEASON’S PREMIER LEAGUE SHIRTS HERE ► https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop
James Allcott & Flav join Smithy and Joe this week on Saturday Social. With the January transfer window now open, we get the guys to discuss some of the biggest transfer rumours so far, and decide whether if they would be a hit or a miss…
#Football #SaturdaySocial #SkySports #PremierLeague

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
DEBATE: Picking the BEST footballer at EVERY AGE! 🔥 | Saturday Social

DEBATE: Picking the BEST footballer at EVERY AGE! 🔥 | Saturday Social

Next Video
Total Football

Total Football – 5 January 2024

Related videos

Top