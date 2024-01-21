Home Leagues Premier League - EPL HIT or MISS : Assessing EVERY Premier League clubs RECORD signing! | Saturday Social

HIT or MISS : Assessing EVERY Premier League clubs RECORD signing! | Saturday Social

Stungpegg & Daniyal Khan join Smithy and Joe this week on Saturday Social. With the January transfer window open, we are talking transfers this week. We get our guests to decide whether every Premier League clubs most expensive player has been a hit or a miss.
