Grimaldo & Frimpong – The Worlds Best Wing-Back Duo? 🤔🔴⚫️

Xabi Alonso’s Secret Weapons

A statement, an announcement or a test of title credentials – whatever you call Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s emphatic win in the top-of-the-table clash against FC Bayern München, it made big headlines around the world! The Werkself are now five points ahead of the Munich side at the summit and remain unbeaten after 31 competitive games this season. Heavily involved in that are two players who are the envy of Europe. Alejandro Grimaldo and Jeremie Frimpong are probably the most dangerous wing duo on the continent at the moment – can they make Leverkusen German champions for the first time this year? Let us know in the comments!

