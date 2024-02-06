GOAL SERIE A | Giroud is ageing like fine wine | Goal Collection | Round 23 | Serie A 2023/24

Every goal from Round 23 | Serie A 2023/24

0:00 Goal Collection Round 23

0:06 Remi Oudin, Lecce-Fiorentina 1-0

0:24 Rolando Mandragora, Lecce-Fiorentina 1-1

0:40 Lucas Beltran, Lecce-Fiorentina 1-2

0:58 Roberto Piccoli, Lecce-Fiorentina 2-2

1:18 Patrick Dorgu, Lecce-Fiorentina 3-2

1:40 Olivier Giroud, Frosinone-Milan 0-1

2:00 Matias Soule, Frosinone-Milan 1-1

2:18 Luca Mazzitelli, Frosinone-Milan 2-1

2:36 Matteo Gabbia, Frosinone-Milan 2-2

2:58 Luka Jovic, Frosinone-Milan 3-2

3:20 Kristian Thorstvedt, Bologna-Sassuolo 0-1

3:40 Mattia Viti (OG), Bologna-Sassuolo 1-1

4:04 Cristian Volpato, Bologna-Sassuolo 1-2

4:24 Giovanni Fabbian,Bologna-Sassuolo 2-2

4:45 Lewis Ferguson, Bologna-Sassuolo 3-2

5:04 Alexis Saelemaekers, Bologna-Sassuolo 4-2

5:23 Diego Coppola, Napoli-Verona 0-1

5:43 Pawel Dawidowicz (OG), Napoli-Verona 1-1

6:06 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli-Verona 2-1

6:28 Mario Pasalic, Atalanta-Lazio 1-0

6:47 Charles De Ketelaere, Atalanta-Lazio 2-0

6:58 Charles De Ketelaere, Atalanta-Lazio 3-0

7:19 Ciro Immobile, Atalanta-Lazio 3-1

7:31 Federico Gatti (OG), Inter-Juventus 1-0

7:58 Lorenzo Pellegrini, Roma-Cagliari 1-0

8:15 Paulo Dybala, Roma-Cagliari 2-0

8:43 Paulo Dybala, Roma-Cagliari 3-0

8:58 Dean Huijsen, Roma-Cagliari 4-0

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.

Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.

Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it