Getafe vs Real Madrid Full Match – LaLiga | 1 February 2024

Catch up Full match replay, goals and highlights from LaLiga of Getafe vs Real Madrid Source 2 – 1st Half Source 2 – 2nd Half Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over| Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video West Ham United v Bournemouth Full Match – Premier League | 1 February 2024 Related videos icon West Ham United v Bournemouth Full Match – Premier League | 1 February 2024 78 icon Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 1 February 2024 269 icon Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Full Match – La Liga | 31 January 2024 294 icon Barcelona vs Osasuna Full Match – La Liga | 31 January 2024 459 icon Manchester City vs Burnley Full Match – Premier League | 31 January 2024 421 icon Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Full Match – Premier League | 31 January 2024 654