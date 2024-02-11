Future Stars Of Today & Bursting On The Scene | EP 80

Who are the best up-and-coming players in world football right now? Who has made it into EA SPORTS FC 24’s Future Stars? Did Micah make the most of the early years of his career after bursting onto the scene?
As three players who made it to the very top of the game, what advice would our hosts give to these players who are drawing so much attention at a young age?
00:00 – Intro
01:01 – The Future Stars
02:01 – Harvey Elliot
03:45 – Jeremy Doku
06:20 – The Importance Of EAFC 24 Card Ratings
08:10 – Alejandro Garnacho
10:37 – Alan & Micah’s Advice To The Future Stars
16:12 – Pedro Neto
18:10 – Tariq Lamptey
19:14 – Arda Güler
19:22 – Alejandro Balde
19:48 – Lauren James
21:55 – Alan’s Quick Start To His Career
23:50 – Gary At The Youth Level
25:20 – Players That Never Quite Made It
29:20 – Outro