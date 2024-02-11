Future Stars Of Today & Bursting On The Scene | EP 80

Who are the best up-and-coming players in world football right now? Who has made it into EA SPORTS FC 24’s Future Stars? Did Micah make the most of the early years of his career after bursting onto the scene?

As three players who made it to the very top of the game, what advice would our hosts give to these players who are drawing so much attention at a young age?

00:00 – Intro

01:01 – The Future Stars

02:01 – Harvey Elliot

03:45 – Jeremy Doku

06:20 – The Importance Of EAFC 24 Card Ratings

08:10 – Alejandro Garnacho

10:37 – Alan & Micah’s Advice To The Future Stars

16:12 – Pedro Neto

18:10 – Tariq Lamptey

19:14 – Arda Güler

19:22 – Alejandro Balde

19:48 – Lauren James

21:55 – Alan’s Quick Start To His Career

23:50 – Gary At The Youth Level

25:20 – Players That Never Quite Made It

29:20 – Outro