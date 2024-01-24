Fulham vs Liverpool team news and Possible starting lineup.

Fulham vs Liverpool

Competition: Carabao Cup Semi-Final, Second Leg

Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Venue: Craven Cottage, London

Kick-off: 7:45 PM GMT

Live Stream: Sky Sports Football

Liverpool hold a slender 2-1 lead from the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Fulham, heading into the second leg at Craven Cottage.

Pep Lijnders will be aware of the threat posed by Fulham, and his side will need to be at their best to secure their place in the Carabao Cup final. The Reds will need to control possession, maintain their composure under pressure, and capitalize on their chances in front of goal.

Fulham, on the other hand, will need to play with a sense of urgency and take advantage of any opportunities they create. They may need to adopt a more direct approach to break down Liverpool’s defense, but they will also need to be mindful of the Reds’ counter-attacking threat.

Fulham Team News

Adama Traore remains out injured, but the rest of the squad is available

Fulham: Possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Liverpool Team News

Andy Robertson is expected to make his return from injury, having missed the last two matches due to a shoulder problem.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai remain sidelined, while Curtis Jones is still recovering from a knock and may not be risked.

Liverpool Possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Diaz, Gakpo, Jota

Liverpool v Fulham Carabao Cup 1st Leg Highlights