Franz Beckenbauer – Bundesligas Greatest

Franz Beckenbauer Led Bayern And Germany To The Top And Played With Pelé In New York

He was known as ‘The Kaiser’. Franz Beckenbauer is still probably considered to be the best German footballer of all time. The Bundesliga mourns its biggest legend and pays tribute to his life’s work in this video. He was promoted to the Bundesliga with Bayern and led his club to four league titles in 12 years alongside Gerd Müller. As a player, he won the World Cup and the European Championships with Germany. And, as the coach of his native Germany, he became a legend by winning the 1990 World Cup in Italy. A first class human being as well. We will never forget probably the best sweeper of all time.

