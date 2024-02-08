Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester City Foden Hat-Trick and Aguero at the Etihad! | INSIDE CITY 455

Foden Hat-Trick and Aguero at the Etihad! | INSIDE CITY 455

Foden Hat-Trick and Aguero at the Etihad! | INSIDE CITY 455
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

TITLE RACE SATURDAY! 🏆 Previewing Real Madrid vs. Girona & Leverkusen vs. Bayern | ESPN FC Live

Cancel

Phil Foden scores a Hat-Trick against Brentford and City legend Sergio Aguero is back at the Etihad Stadium!

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Ellie Roebuck, Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!

Previous Video
Welcome to The Weekend – 19 Jan 2024

Welcome to the Weekend – 9 February 2024

Next Video
TITLE RACE SATURDAY! 🏆 Previewing Real Madrid vs. Girona & Leverkusen vs. Bayern | ESPN FC Live

TITLE RACE SATURDAY! 🏆 Previewing Real Madrid vs. Girona & Leverkusen vs. Bayern | ESPN FC Live

Related videos

Top