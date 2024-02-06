Home Leagues Serie A Ferguson’s surgical strike seals win | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 23 | Serie A 2023/24

The best 5 goals from round 23 | Serie A 2023/24

1. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia | Napoli-Verona 2-1 | 2-1 (87′)
2. Cristian Volpato | Bologna-Sassuolo 4-2 | 1-2 (34′)
3. Charles De Ketelaere | Atalanta-Lazio 3-1 | 3-0 (76′)
4. Rolando Mandragora | Lecce-Fiorentina 3-2 | 1-1 (50′)
5. Lewis Ferguson | Bologna-Sassuolo 4-2 | 3-2 (83′)

