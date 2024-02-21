Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL FC Porto vs Arsenal Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 21 February 2024

FC Porto vs Arsenal Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 21 February 2024

FC Porto vs Arsenal Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 21 February 2024
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Liverpool vs Luton Town Full Match – Premier League | 21 February 2024

Cancel
Multi-Links
Pre-match 1st half 2nd half Post match Highlights

Catch up Full match replay and highlights from UEFA Champions League as FC Porto takes on Arsenal

Previous Video
ucl full match

Napoli vs Barcelona Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 21 February 2024

Next Video
Luton Town vs Liverpool

Liverpool vs Luton Town Full Match – Premier League | 21 February 2024

Related videos

Top