FC Porto vs Arsenal Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 21 February 2024

Catch up Full match replay and highlights from UEFA Champions League as FC Porto takes on ArsenalIntro1st Half2nd HalfNext page Previous Video Napoli vs Barcelona Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 21 February 2024 Next Video Liverpool vs Luton Town Full Match – Premier League | 21 February 2024 Related videos icon UEFA Champions League Highlights Show – TNT Sports | 21 February 2024 94 icon Napoli vs Barcelona Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 21 February 2024 105 icon Liverpool vs Luton Town Full Match – Premier League | 21 February 2024 230 icon11:34 Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to seize moment in Champions League glory bid | EARNED RIGHT TO BE HERE 324 icon08:25 The BEST moments from UCL Today! | Richards, Henry, Abdo & Carragher | RO16, 20th Feb 120 icon UEFA Champions League Highlights Show – TNT | 20 February 2024 487