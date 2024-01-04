Home Cup Games FA Cup FA Cup classics: Arsenal v Liverpool | BBC Sport

Watch highlights of the four occasions Arsenal and Liverpool have met in the FA Cup this century, including a memorable day for Michael Owen in the final in 2001.

Watch Arsenal v Liverpool in the FA Cup third round, live on BBC One, Sunday 7 January.

