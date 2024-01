With Hee Chan Hwang away at the Asia Cup with Korea, we’re looking back at our first ever Korean player. Seol Ki-hyeon, who won bronze at the Asia Cup in 2000 and went on to represent Korea at the 2002 and 2006 World Cup.

He spent two seasons at Wolves, joining in 2004, and scored 10 goals during his time in Wolverhampton. For the first time ever, you can now watch all of his Wolves goals in one place!