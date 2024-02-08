Home News and Interviews Every Premier League manager ranked from worst to best

Every Premier League manager ranked from worst to best

Every Premier League manager ranked from worst to best
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

🎥 ALL ANGLES | Enzo Fernandezs wonder-strike for Chelsea | FA Cup

Cancel

The Premier League is the self proclaimed greatest in the world, and that is largely due to the quality of managers and coaches that are in the league.

There are 20 top jobs in the big league, and we decided to rank each managers performance this season from worst to best.

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mirrorfootball?sub_confirmation=1
Follow Mirror Football on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball
Follow Mirror Football on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mirrorfootball/
Follow Mirror Football on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mirrorfootball/?hl=en
Read the latest on https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/

#football #soccer #sports #manchestercity #manchesterunited #manutd #eriktenhag #mikelarteta #mauriciopochettino #pepguardiola #jurgenklopp #liverpool #arsenal #tottenham #angepostecoglou #eddiehowe #nufc #newcastle #crystalpalace #burnley #nottinghamforest #chelsea #sheffieldunited #brentford #brighton #everton #fulham #bournemouth #lutontown #astonvilla #unaiemery

Previous Video
INSIDE THE DRESSING ROOM AT EVERTON STADIUM! | Phil Jagielka visits stadium site

INSIDE THE DRESSING ROOM AT EVERTON STADIUM! | Phil Jagielka visits stadium site

Next Video
🎥 ALL ANGLES | Enzo Fernandezs wonder-strike for Chelsea | FA Cup

🎥 ALL ANGLES | Enzo Fernandezs wonder-strike for Chelsea | FA Cup

Related videos

Top