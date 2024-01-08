EVERY DAVID SILVA GOAL | All 77 goals he scored for Man City!

Check out every goal of David Silva’s Man City career!

David Silva was a permanent fixture in the Manchester City team for 10 years playing more than 400 games for the Blues. El Mago (the magician) is one of the most decorated players in the club’s history having won 4 Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups, 5 EFL Cups, and 2 Community Shields with the club. He is in the Top 10 Provider of Assists in the Premier League of all time.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Ellie Roebuck, Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!