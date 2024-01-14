Everton vs Aston Villa – Team news and Possible starting line-up.
Everton vs Aston Villa
Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024
Time: 14:00 GMT
Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England
Everton Team News
Everton will be without the services of Dele Alli, Ashley Young, and Dwight McNeil due to injuries. Idrissa Gueye is also unavailable for selection as he is away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. Abdoulaye Doucoure is a doubt for the game and could miss out.
Everton Possible starting line-up:
- Jordan Pickford
- Nathan Patterson – James Tarkowski – Jarrad Branthwaite – Vitaliy Mykolenko
- James Garner – Amadou Onana
- Jack Harrison – Arnaut Danjuma
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin
- Abdoulaye Doucoure (if fit)
Unai Emery Wins Decembers Manager Of The Month Award
Aston Villa Team News
Aston Villa will be without the services of Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Pau Torres, and Robin Olsen. Bertrand Traore is also unavailable for selection as he is away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Aston Villa Possible starting line-up:
- Emiliano Martinez
- Matty Cash – Ezri Konsa – Lucas Digne – Matt Targett
- Douglas Luiz – Morgan Sanson – Jacob Ramsey
- Ollie Watkins
- Bertrand Traore (if fit)