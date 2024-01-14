Everton vs Aston Villa – Team news and Possible starting line-up.

Everton vs Aston Villa

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Time: 14:00 GMT

Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England

Everton Team News

Everton will be without the services of Dele Alli, Ashley Young, and Dwight McNeil due to injuries. Idrissa Gueye is also unavailable for selection as he is away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. Abdoulaye Doucoure is a doubt for the game and could miss out.

Everton Possible starting line-up:

Jordan Pickford

Nathan Patterson – James Tarkowski – Jarrad Branthwaite – Vitaliy Mykolenko

James Garner – Amadou Onana

Jack Harrison – Arnaut Danjuma

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Abdoulaye Doucoure (if fit)

Unai Emery Wins Decembers Manager Of The Month Award

Aston Villa Team News

Aston Villa will be without the services of Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Pau Torres, and Robin Olsen. Bertrand Traore is also unavailable for selection as he is away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Aston Villa Possible starting line-up: